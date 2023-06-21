Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim Reveal Their Baby Was Born Prematurely; Everything You Have to Know About Premature Delivery

Today, June 21, Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar, a well-known television couple, welcomed a baby boy. One of the most adored and well-known television couples is Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakkar. The couple has been blessed with a newborn boy, and the actress has now informed her fans and well-wishers of the wonderful news.

Sharing a note with his fans, Shoaib Ibrahim wrote, “Alhamdulillah today 21st June 2023 early morning we are blessed with a baby boy. It’s a premature delivery noting much to worry. Keep us in your prayers.’

Advertisement

Dipika Kakar had previously revealed that she suffered a miscarriage last year. The actor was also accused of faking her pregnancy which she addressed in her recent interviews. By grace now as the beautiful couple has been blessed by a baby boy. As revealed by them, the baby was born prematurely and here let’s look at every aspect of premature delivery, preterm babies, causes and the signs of premature delivery. x

Premature Delivery:

A baby is born prematurely if it is delivered too soon. Before the 37th week of pregnancy, the baby is born. Pregnancy typically lasts for 40 weeks.

Particularly when they are born very early, premature newborns may experience severe health issues. These issues frequently change. However, a baby is more likely to face health issues if they are born earlier.

An infant can be:

Advertisement

Between 34 and 36 completed weeks of pregnancy, late preterm birth.

Born between 32 and 34 weeks gestation, moderately premature.

Born between 28 and 32 weeks gestation, very premature.

Very preterm birth, occurring earlier than 28 weeks of pregnancy.

ALSO READ: What Is The Best Position To Sleep For Pregnant Women?

The majority of preterm deliveries take place in the late preterm period.

Symptoms:

Advertisement

Very minor signs of prematurity in your baby’s development or more serious health issues are possible. Among the warning signs of an early birth are:

Small in size, with a head that is disproportionately huge to the body. A shortage of cells that retain fat results in features that are more angular and less rounded than those of a full-term newborn. Almost the entire body is covered in fine hair. Low body temperature, especially in the delivery room shortly after birth. Breathing difficulties. Feeding issues.

Advertisement

When is it safest to give birth?

A 40-week pregnancy is considered full-term. Although doctors used to define “term" as the period from weeks 37 to 42, those final few weeks are now too important to skip.

During this crucial week, your body finalises its preparations for delivery while your unborn child develops all of the vital organs (such as the brain and lungs) and achieves a healthy birth weight.

ALSO READ: Women Exposed to High Temperatures During Pregnancy More Likely to Have Premature Babies: Study

Advertisement

Deliveries between 39 and 41 weeks during an uncomplicated pregnancy had the lowest risk of newborn problems. It’s crucial to have patience if you want to provide your youngster with the healthiest start possible. Before week 39, elective labour inductions can endanger the baby’s short- and long-term health. Deliveries that take place at week 41 or later may also come with more challenges.

No two pregnant ladies or pregnancies are alike. Naturally, some babies will arrive early and others late without any significant issues.

Prevention:

A premature birth’s precise reason is frequently unknown. However, there are several steps that can be taken to assist reduce the chance of preterm birth, such as: