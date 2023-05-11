Early Indicators of Bowel Cancer That You Should Not Overlook

The large bowel, which is composed of the colon and rectum, is affected by bowel cancer, sometimes referred to as colorectal cancer. Bowel cancer development can be significantly influenced by lifestyle choices. People who are obese or overweight or who engage in hazardous lifestyle choices including drinking alcohol, smoking cigarettes, or eating foods high in calories are more likely to get this cancer. According to studies, colon cancer risk can be reduced by maintaining a healthy weight, exercising, eating well, and abstaining from alcohol and tobacco. Early detection of colon cancer can increase survival rates.

Bowel cancer explained:

The lining of the large bowel (colon) and rectum contains cells that occasionally grow abnormally, leading to the development of bowel cancer. The phrase “colorectal cancer" is also used.

It affects the large intestine, which is composed of the colon and rectum. Any age can be affected by this cancer. Effective prevention and therapy depend on early discovery. Bowel cancer checks are therefore indicated for everyone by the early 40s, according to Dr. Balkishan Gupta, Director, Minimal Invasive GI and Colorectal Surgeon, Marengo Asia Hospitals Faridabad.

Signs and symptoms of bowel cancer:

According to Dr. Gupta, it’s important to pay attention to signs like weariness, unexplained weight loss, changes in bowel habits or stomach discomfort, and unexpected weight gain.

“If you experience symptoms like blood in your poop, changes in bowel habits (diarrhoea, constipation, or the feeling of incomplete emptying), changes in bowel movements (like thin bowel stools), bloating, abdominal pain or cramping, anal or rectal pain, unexplained weight loss, extreme fatigue for no apparent reason, a lump in the anus or rectum, blood in the urine, passing urine frequently or during the night, change in urine colour - Dr. Gupta warns that if these symptoms are untreated, they could worsen.

Who is susceptible to bowel cancer?

According to Dr. Gupta, the following individuals are more susceptible to colorectal cancer than others:

Bowel cancer is more likely to strike people with a family history of the disease, inherited bowel conditions such familial adenomatous polyposis, or hereditary non-polyposis colorectal cancer, often known as Lynch syndrome. People who have a history of non-cancerous growths (polyps or adenomas) or who have long-term inflammatory bowel illnesses like Crohn’s or ulcerative colitis are more likely to be afflicted by this potentially fatal ailment. Obesity, smoking, a diet poor in fibre and/or high in processed and red meats, as well as strong alcohol usage, may increase the chance of developing bowel cancer.

Identification of bowel cancer

Dr. Gupta states that in addition to a physical exam, blood tests, an immunochemical faecal occult blood test (iFOBT), colonoscopy, flexible sigmoidoscopy, MRI, ST scan, and PET scan may be recommended for patients in order to detect this disease.

Treatments for bowel cancer

A balanced diet rich in fresh fruit and vegetables is advised to reduce the incidence of colon cancer. Avoid or restrict consumption of red meat, stay away from processed meats, refuse to smoke or consume excessive amounts of alcohol, engage in regular exercise, and keep your weight within healthy ranges.