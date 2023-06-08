Five Tips for Quick Releif if You Burn Your Tongue

Burns to the tongue can be very painful. We frequently eat delicious hot meals or sip on hot drinks without realising that they can actually burn our tongues. Simple home cures provide quick relief when your tongue burns after swallowing hot food or beverages.

Your tongue could get burned if you consume hot meals and drinks. Despite being painful, tongue burns are typically not dangerous. Eating soft, chilled foods and drinking cold beverages can be beneficial. NSAIDs sold without a prescription can reduce inflammation and discomfort. Your tongue and taste receptors will recover from the majority of burns within a week or two.

Fortunately, the majority of tongue burns heal quickly and without serious consequences. Additionally, you can manage while your tongue heals by using certain at-home remedies. On the other hand, more severe burns demand emergency medical intervention.

Advertisement

Here are some efficient methods for easing the pain of a burned tongue: