Healthy Habits to Keep Your Heart Strong, Expert Weighs-in

Cardiovascular disease especially heart attack is the number one killer worldwide for a longer time. Indians are at higher risk of developing heart attack at a relatively younger age approximately 10 to 15 years early than the western population. Current statistics reveal the percentage of heart attack victims less than 40years is about 40% which is a very disturbing trend. Heart attack is a lifestyle disease and major portion of the risk can be attributed to unhealthy lifestyle.

Heart attack occurs due to deposition of the fat in the blood vessels supplying blood to the heart muscle. This process of deposition of fat starts from second decade of life and whether this process progresses, or regress depends on our lifestyle & presence of risk factors. Hence measures to prevent to heart attack should start at an early age which requires significant behavioral changes and awareness.