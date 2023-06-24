Hypertension And IVF: 5 Ways of Managing Blood Pressure During Fertility Treatment

Couples battling with infertility have hope thanks to the commonly used Assisted Reproductive Technique (ART) known as In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF). A recent research from the World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that one in six people worldwide and 17.5% of the adult population worldwide experience infertility at some point in their lives. This startling statistic highlights the scope of this health issue in high-, middle-, and low-income nations.

India presently undertakes 280,000 IVF cycles annually, and in the following five years, it is expected that number would increase to at least 600,000. Thus, it is evident that there is a growing need for IVF services. However, it is crucial to address underlying health issues that can hinder this treatment’s effectiveness. One such issue that needs careful management during IVF is hypertension, also known as high blood pressure.

If left untreated, hypertension, a chronic disorder marked by increased blood pressure, can strain the heart and harm blood vessels. It is crucial to remember that hypertension can exist before to the start of IVF treatment or may emerge during the course of treatment due to a number of variables, including stress and hormonal changes.

The Benefits of Managing Hypertension

To reduce potential dangers and increase the likelihood of a successful outcome, effective hypertension management is essential throughout IVF treatment. Uncontrolled hypertension can result in issues like decreased blood supply to the uterus, poor embryo implantation, and a higher chance of miscarriage or preterm birth. In order to maintain ideal blood pressure levels during the IVF process, people with hypertension must seek therapy for the disease.

IVF Hypertension Management Tips: