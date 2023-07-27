Importance of Physical Therapy or Physio Therapy Pre and Post Joint Replacement

As you are aware physical therapy strengthens the muscles around the Joint helping to improve the longitivtiy of the Joint . Muscles contribute majorly for good functioning of the Joint , with out muscles / tendon the joints do not move. Weak muscles contribute to weak joints causing faster wearing causing osteoarthritis. Hence strong muscles help your joints in the body. Physical therapy done rightly under the physio therapist advice and guidance helps achieve the above faster and optimally. There are lot of evidence showing pre operative rehabilitation helps reduce the post patient care and pain by 40 percent ( issue Joint and bone surgery Oct 2014)

Why Do We Need Physio Therapy Post Joint Replacement Surgery?

As any other injury, post Joint replacement surgery also causes scaring . The scaring and bleeding in the Joint causes stiffness . This can be overcome with moving the Joint and strengthening the muscles around the Joint. The outcome of the Joint replacement is mainly determined on the physiotherapist who’s understands the need of early rehabilitation as early as 6 hours after surgery.

Does Diet Have Any Impact on Physical Therapy?

Yes ! Diet plays a major role in muscle mass. Hence most of the doctors tend to start high protein diet before surgery. Surgery itself causes catabolism ( break down of muscle mass), this can be prevented This is best prevented by good protein diet before and after surgery.

Do I Have Any Pain While Doing Physical Therapy?