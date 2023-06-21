International Yoga Day 2023: Kareena Kapoor Posts Lovely Pictures of Saif Ali Khan Doing Yoga With Kids, Says ‘It All Starts With...'

International Yoga Day 2023: Bollywood stars celebrated International Yoga Day by discussing what the age-old Indian tradition means to them or by showing small clips of themselves performing asanas for their health. Kareena Kapoor Khan, an actor, added a sweet touch to her Yoga Day tweet. Instead of posting a photo of herself practising yoga, Kareena shared a clip from her family’s workout, which included Saif Ali Khan, their two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

Check out Kareena’s post by scrolling through-

Saif and Jeh may be seen in the first image practising the Phalakasana, or plank stance, while Taimur works out on a punching stand while sporting gloves on his hands. In the second image, a father and kid are seen reclining on a mat with their hands behind their heads and their legs raised in the air.

On social media, Kareena Kapoor frequently posts peeks of her workout regimen, which includes different yoga asanas. Yoga is highly inclusive, and all one needs is the passion to commit, Kareena once noted during an interview. ‘Yoga, in my opinion, is a holistic approach to wellbeing that benefits the mind, body, and spirit, and there are no prerequisites to start practising it,’ she added.

Kareena Kapoor Khan gave fans a glimpse of her pregnancy workout as she clutched her abdomen while practising yoga asanas while she was carrying Jeh hin 2021.The fitness enthusiast makes sure to maintain her physical and mental fitness. The Veere Di Wedding actor summed up her pregnant fitness in these words while posing for the #PUMAxKareena collection: “A little bit of yoga. A little serenity.