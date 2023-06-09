Kaizen: Japanese Philosophy That Can Aid In Battling Laziness

The rest of the world is well aware of the importance of discipline in Japanese culture. Despite trying to achieve a target too fast, the people of Japan believe in taking one step at a time and improving gradually. This theory is called Kaizen, which is quite recognised among other cultures around the globe. It is a way of thinking that places a strong emphasis on continuous development and the pursuit of little, gradual changes that, over time, can result in massive transformations. Besides having numerous other benefits, the Kaizen philosophy can also help people get rid of laziness, which can prevent one from enhancing productivity.

Let’s take a look at some methods, which, as per the Kaizen philosophy, can aid in overcoming laziness:

Advertisement

Identify the problem

The first step towards overcoming laziness is recognising and admitting the influence of this habit in our daily lives. To pinpoint the precise places where laziness tends to take shape, it needs profound introspection, a reflection on our behaviours, routine, and thought processes. Once someone is acquainted with the problem, it will be easier to plan the process of battling it.

Prepare a routine

Another important step in overcoming laziness is to prepare a concrete daily routine. By setting out particular times for work, exercise, leisure, and other activities, one can promote discipline and lessen the tendency to delay.

Advertisement

Small goals but larger benefits

Setting small and attainable goals is highly valued in the Kaizen theory. We can lessen the crippling effect of laziness by breaking large assignments down into manageable pieces without becoming overwhelmed by them. People can reduce their feelings of panic while encouraging consistent advancement by concentrating on these small tasks.

Advertisement

One-minute principle

It is a potent tool used in the Kaizen concept and says that people can easily overcome the initial hurdle that keeps them from starting a task by doing it for only one minute every day. Most of the time, after getting beyond that first obstacle, it becomes simpler to carry on and finish the task.

Self-discipline