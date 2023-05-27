Keep an Eye on ‘Eye’ During Summer: Eye Care Tips for Summer

As the temperature soars high, it is crucial to take care of one’s health. Summer can take a toll on your overall well-being and it is that time of the year when instances of dehydration, sunstroke and sunburn are high. During the season, we take care of skin and hair, but tend to miss out on eye care. Over-exposure to heat can increase chances of eye allergies such as itching, redness, teary eyes and viral conjunctivitis to name a few; eventually it can also increase the risk of cataracts and retinal damage. Some problems could be more serious like eye pressure that could impact vision ultimately.

Hence, we recommend a few easy-to-follow tips for eye care during summer:

Smart usage of Wearables:

Eye gear (sunglasses), though perceived as a fashion accessory and a style statement, is essential for eye protection more so during summer. Do ensure, you lay your hands on a high-grade quality eye gear that can give protection from UVA and UVB rays. During a swim, it is important to take care of the eyes from getting infected from germs in water bodies or from chlorine in the swimming pools. After swimming it is recommended to rinse your eyes thoroughly with regular water. DO NOT wear contact lenses in pools, you risk getting bad corneal infections that can potentially blind you. If you need to see clearly you can get prescription swim goggles. If you already have some red eyes and discharge, please DO NOT get into pools as you can infect others too. Stay Hydrated:

Keep yourself hydrated with enough fluids, consume fresh fruits and vegetable drinks that are high in vitamin A, C, and E. Drink at least 7–8 glasses of water in a day. Staying hydrated can keep your eyes moist and keeps problems like eye redness, itchy eyes at bay. Hydration keeps the body and eyes cool and the pressure on the eye is less. Vision too would not be impacted. Take Break at regular Intervals:

It is important to give enough rest to your body and eyes in particular and it is recommended to get at least 8 -9 hours of quality sleep. Air conditioning and high exposure to digital devices can make your eyes dry and itchy, thus it is good to take frequent breaks in between work and take at least 5 – 10 minutes break every hour between work and look away from the digital devices. Avoid Noon Time:

At any given time it is wise to avoid going out in the noon time (12 p.m. – 2 p.m.). It is the time when sun rays are harsh and heat is maximum. It will cause harm to skin and eyes. If required to step out during this time, carry an umbrella, stroll or hat to avoid scorching heat. Eye protection during heat is crucial as it would hurt the eye and prevents easy visibility. Use sunscreen wisely:

Though sunscreen is highly recommended during summer and has to be applied every two hours, be watchful while applying the lotion around the eyes, it might get into the eyes causing redness and itchiness for couple of days.

In conclusion it can be said that taking care of one’s overall health and feeling good about oneself boosts confidence and self-esteem. Eyes are the sensitive organ of our body, and deserves care and attention always, more so during the summer. However, do not fret from summer, adopt simple lifestyle changes and enjoy this season.