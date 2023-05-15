KL Rahul for the First Time Breaks Silence and Talks About Social Media Trolling, Says ‘None of Us Wants to Perform...'

Indian Cricketer KL Rahul, who is known for his humble aura on the field and off the field, for the very first time, addressed the non-stop social media trolling the athletes face. KL joined Ranveer Allahbadia as a guest on his popular podcast, The Ranveer Show. While talking about his journey as a cricketer on the show, KL also addressed the grim issue of social media trolling.

In the episode, Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps highlighted a valid point stating that it has become a trend to criticise KL and other athletes. Replying to Ranveer, KL addressed the social media trolling for the first time and highlighted how it affects athletes especially as their low phases are times when they need the actual support from people.

KL Rahul said, “That’s something that sometimes affects me and affects a lot of the other boys as well that when we athletes truly need support, people feel they can or have the power to comment or say what they want. Just see what that person is going through."

KL also mentioned that no athlete gives poor performance intentionally as everyone works hard, and it is unfortunate that sometimes results don’t go as per the plan. In his words, “None of us wants to perform badly. This is our life. This is all we do. Like I said, I don’t know anything else apart from cricket. That’s the only thing I do. Why would anyone assume that I am not serious about my game or I am not working hard enough? And unfortunately in sports, there is no connection. Like I said you can work hard, like I work hard but the result didn’t go my way."

In the podcast, KL Rahul also talked about his journey from being a small-town boy from Mangalore to being a three-format player for the Indian cricket team, playing with MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, inside stories from the dressing room, and advice from his fellow cricketers.

About KL Rahul:

Indian cricketer Kannanur Lokesh Rahul aka KL Rahul is the captain of the Lucknow SuperGiants in the Indian Premier League and a right-handed wicket-keeper batsman for the Indian Cricket Team. He often bats in the middle order in ODIs and as an opener in Tests and T20s.

KL Rahul made a century on his ODI debut and is the fastest Indian to score a century across all 3 formats of the game by 20 innings. In 2022, the international cricketer turned investor for a Surat-based apparel brand. Not just a cricketer and an investor, Rahul has been a brand ambassador for brands like Redbull, Bharat Pe, Boat, Realme and Tata Motors.