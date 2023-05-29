Malaika Arora’s Latest Yoga Session Has Left Us With a Tonne of Energy to Start the Week; Watch Video

Malaika Arora’s rigorous workouts and yoga sessions never fail to astound us. The fitness expert is frequently spotted outside her yoga or gym studio and regularly posts videos, advice, and tactics for staying fit to her social media pages. The actress provides her followers with thorough explanations of the various yoga poses. She has shared a video with us again this time, giving us some huge Monday inspiration.

In this video, Malaika Arora is seen flaunting her stability and doing simple squats. With an effortless comfortable look, she was wearing a black co-ord set. While posting the video, Malaika wrote, “Hello divas, are you ready to elevate your Yoga level today? This yoga move is extremely powerful and strengthens the glutes and quadriceps along with the entire lower body muscles. Add weights to your legs to add to the challenge and go for it. Let’s see you practise this yoga move. How many repetitions can you do without stopping?"

Watch the complete video right here-

Advertisement

Malaika surprised her followers with yet another chapter from her yoga sessions just one week prior. She uploaded a video to Instagram on Monday showing herself practising meditation at her yoga studio.

Sharing the video, she had written, “Happy Monday divas. Have you taken a breath lately? A deep breath. Do it with me right now. Breathe in… breathe out… Meditation is an integral part of yoga, it helps me relieve stress, focus better, and bring my mind to the present moment. Meditation is my anchor to allow positive thoughts to flow in and let go of the negativity. Don’t forget to add at least 5 minutes of meditation to your daily self-care routine".

Watch the complete video right here-

In her video, she highlighted the following benefits of breathing:

It aids with stress relief. Is the ideal workout to begin improving focus. Helps the mind focus on the present time. The anchor of meditation is the ability to let go of negativity and let happy thoughts flood in.

She further says that you should include at least 5 minutes of daily meditation in your self-care practise. Malaika is unquestionably a great inspiration when it comes to being active owing to her intense drive to staying healthy and fit.