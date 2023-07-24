Masaba Gupta Does Mukha Dhauti Kriya to Enhance Breathing and ‘Recovery’: Details Inside

Masaba Gupta is known for being incredibly dedicated to her fitness programme and as a result, goes above and beyond to make sure she is on track with it. The renowned fashion designer recently caught practising Mukha Dhauti Kriya, a yogic method that is said to improve breathing and raise oxygen levels in the body, in order to stay on top of her fitness regimen.

The kriya, according to Gupta, is her go-to breathing practise for “recovery" since it not only helps to release tension and anger but also balances the digestive system and relieves migraines. She said in a picture on Instagram Stories that it is best done in the morning on an empty stomach.

The Masaba Masaba actor also showed her fans and supporters how to do the steps. Check it out below:

Bend over while exhaling through your mouth and standing tall. Clench your groyne, tuck your stomach in, wrap your ribs with your chin tucked in, and hold your breath. Release all locks or bandhas before experiencing difficulty, and then exhale.

How does the technique aid?

Yoga guru Pragya Bhatt described the kriya as a purifying practise that involves holding the three bandhas, or locks (Jalandhar, Udyana, and Moola Bandha), while exhaling deeply through the lips. “The advantages are that it massages the interior organs and activates the body’s major glands. Additionally, it aids in toning the digestive system. With a few exceptions, this is a safe practise, according to Bhatt.

