Megastar Chiranjeevi Refutes Cancer Rumours Saying, ‘Non-cancerous Polyps Were Removed’; What Exactly Are Colon Polyps?

After rumours about Chiranjeevi’s cancer started getting around, the actor’s fans had been worried for the actor. He now clarified on social media refuting all the rumours that have been spreading. Chiranjeevi admitted that although he had never received a cancer diagnosis, routine testing had enabled him to find non-cancerous polyps that, if left unchecked, may have developed into hazardous tumours.

He clarified on Twitter that he never had a cancer diagnosis. He tweeted in Telugu, writing, “A while ago I spoke about the need to raise awareness about cancer while inaugurating a cancer center. I told you that cancer can be prevented if you undergo regular medical tests. I was alert and took a colon scope test. I said that non-cancerous polyps were detected and removed. I only said, ‘If I hadn’t done the test first, it would have turned out to be cancer’. That’s why everyone should take precautions and undergo medical tests/screening’, I only said. (sic)"

Check out his tweet below-

COLON POLYPS: WHAT ARE THEY EXACTLY?

A tiny group of cells known as a colon polyp develops on the colon’s lining. Colon polyps often provide little threat. But some colon polyps can turn into colon cancer over time. If colon cancer is discovered in its advanced stages, it may be fatal. In most cases, colon polyps don’t show any symptoms. Regular screenings are crucial because colon polyps can frequently be removed entirely and securely when discovered in the early stages. Regular polyp removal and screening are the greatest ways to avoid colon cancer.

Symptoms:

Colon polyps typically go unnoticed by their victims. You might not be aware that you have a polyp until your doctor examines your colon and discovers it. But some individuals with colon polyps might have:

Alteration of bowel habits:

Long-lasting diarrhoea or constipation may indicate the existence of a bigger colon polyp or cancer. However, a number of other ailments can also impact bowel patterns. Colour changes in the stool:

Your faeces may have red streaks or appear black if you have blood in it. A change in colour can also be brought on by specific foods, medications, or nutritional supplements. Anaemia due to iron shortage:

Polyp bleeding can occur gradually over time without any obvious blood in your stool. Iron deficiency anaemia, which can make you feel exhausted and out of breath, can be caused by chronic bleeding. Pain:

Large colon polyps can completely block a section of your bowel, causing severe stomach pain. Blood in the rectus:

This might be a symptom of colon cancer, polyps, haemorrhoids, or mild anus rips, among other things.

Causes:

Healthy cells divide and grow in a structured way. Cells may continue to divide even when additional cells are not required due to changes in specific genes. This persistent cell growth might result in the formation of polyps in the colon and rectum. Anywhere in the large intestine might develop polyps.

Neoplastic and non-neoplastic polyps are the two primary subtypes. Normally, noncancerous polyps do not develop into cancer. Adenomas and serrated polyps are examples of neoplastic polyps. If allowed enough time to develop, adenomas have the highest chance of developing into cancer. The size and location of the serrated polyps will determine whether they develop into cancer. In general, the risk of cancer increases with the size of neoplastic polyps.

How can we Prevent Colon Polyps?

By getting routine screenings, you can significantly lower your chance of developing colon polyps and colorectal cancer. Additional changes in lifestyle may be advantageous: