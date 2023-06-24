Monsoon Health: 10 Tips For Keeping Immunity During the Rainy Season

Being more prone to seasonal health problems including coughs, colds, flu, diarrhoea, and mosquito-borne diseases like dengue, malaria, and chikungunya during the monsoon season calls for heightened caution.

Even if there are some appealing aspects to the rainy season, it is best to be aware of any potential health hazards, especially for those who already have conditions like high blood pressure, sensitive stomachs, or even thyroid issues. Just a few of the health issues this time of year include allergies, the flu, and colds. It’s essential to keep a balanced diet and level of fitness during the rainy season. In an interview with IANS, Dr. Rohini Patil, MBBS and Certified Nutritionist, discussed eating habits to keep a healthy metabolism and immune system throughout this rainy season.

How can one remain fit and healthy during the rainy season?