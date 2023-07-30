Monsoon Health: 5 Tips For Keeping Your Blood Sugar Levels During Rainy Season

When it starts to rain outside, none of us can resist eating piping hot cuisine. However, the monsoon season is when people with diabetes need to take extra precautions. The monsoon season may appear to be quite lovely, but it also brings a lot of illnesses, infections, and other health issues. Did you realise that diabetes may weaken your immune system? As a result, even though it can be tempting to visit your favourite street vendor, people with diabetes should avoid dining outside to lower their risk of developing waterborne diseases. Limit your diet to home-cooked, immune-boosting foods that also include antioxidants.

HOW TO CONTROL YOUR DIABETES DURING THE RAINY SEASON?