Monsoon Health: 7 Home Remedies For Dry Cough Relief During The Season

Monsoon season has arrived, bringing with it a variety of illnesses that are typical of the season. One of these is dry cough. During this time of year, you are far more prone to catch a cold and experience coughing problems. Even while these little problems quickly go away, having a sore throat for even a day isn’t the best feeling. A dry cough can be brought on by the flu, colds, asthma, exposure to cigarette smoke, and other illnesses. It could be beneficial to use natural remedies like peppermint, honey, or air purifiers.
7 HOME RECIPES FOR DRY COUGH DURING THE RAINY SEASON:
- Honey:
Honey has so many incredible benefits. It includes a number of antioxidant, antimicrobial, and anti-inflammatory properties that could ease a sore throat. Warm water and honey might be combined to treat a dry cough.
- Garlic:
Garlic is effective in treating ailments like cough and cold because of its antiviral, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory qualities. Regular garlic eating may also help to lower blood pressure and boost the immune system.
- Ginger:
Its anti-inflammatory properties help to relax the membranes in the airways and lessen coughing. It can ease sore throats and lessen phlegm production. Drinking ginger tea has benefits and is permissible.
- Turmeric:
There is probably turmeric in every home, and it contains a huge number of antiviral, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties. Additionally, this excellent spice is used to create Ayurvedic respiratory medications.
- Basil leaves:
They have a number of antibacterial properties that could put an end to a chronic cough. Taking a few basil leaves and chewing them will help you regulate your cough.
- Gargle with salt water:
Salt’s antibacterial and antiviral qualities can help clear or reduce mucus while also relieving throat discomfort. At least twice every day, gargle with a teaspoon of salt dissolved in a glass of warm water.
- Steam:
Steam helps with coughing and can be used to clean a blocked nose. Add your preferred essential oil to a pan of boiling water. Lean over the bowl with a towel over your head for at least 10 minutes, inhaling the steam.
first published: July 30, 2023, 10:54 IST
last updated: July 30, 2023, 10:54 IST