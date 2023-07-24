Prediabetes: 5 Tips to Control Borderline Diabetes

Your blood sugar level is higher than normal if you have been diagnosed with prediabetes. It’s not high enough, though, to be classified as a diabetes diagnosis. By eating wholesome meals, getting regular exercise, and keeping a healthy weight, you can get your blood sugar levels back to normal. With the same lifestyle changes that can help adults prevent type 2 diabetes, children’s blood sugar levels may return to normal.

Many people have prediabetes yet exhibit no symptoms, frequently for years. Prediabetes has the potential to be undiagnosed before developing into Type 2 diabetes.

One possible sign of prediabetes is darkened skin on particular body parts. The groyne, armpits, and neck can all be impacted. Skin tags are tiny skin growths. Changes in the eyes that could lead to diabetic retinopathy.

HOW TO CONTROL PRE-DIABETES NATURALLY?

The best way to treat diabetes is to adopt a healthy lifestyle. Healthy eating habits and regular exercise can help prevent or delay Type 2 diabetes.