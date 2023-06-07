Summertime Digestive Issues: Avoid Bloating With This Homemade Drink

Bloating is something that we all occasionally feel to some extent, but in hot weather it may be very unpleasant and terrible. Due to a variety of digestive issues brought on by extreme heat, our digestive health can suffer in the summer. Electrolyte imbalances brought on by dehydration and excessive perspiration may result in bloating and water retention. It’s crucial to consider lifestyle factors that are affected by the heat if you notice that you feel more bloated in hot weather.

Why do people bloat in the summer?

Dehydration: When it’s hot, you should drink more water. This is due to the fact that sweating causes our bodies to lose more water and important minerals than usual. Dehydration can be dangerous and lead to heatstroke on a hot day.

Foods eaten throughout the summer: An excess of some foods, such as ice cream, which is high in fructose (a form of sugar), may be having an effect. People may consume more raw vegetables and light salads throughout the summer since they are cooling and revitalising. Drinks for the Summer: While many of us prefer an icy, bubbly beverage in the summer heat, these can also make you feel bloated. To achieve the fizziness we find so refreshing in the heat, carbonated drinks combine gas with the liquid. Disturbed Sleep: Unusual stomach bloating might result from disturbed sleep patterns. Stress brought on by sleep deprivation might result in bloating and other symptoms.

In hot weather, certain summer foods, beverages, dehydration, and a disturbed sleep pattern might result in excessive bloating. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra offers a homemade drink recipe that you can use to treat stomach issues. By consuming this natural beverage in the morning, you can ensure that your body stays cool and that you have no digestive issues.

Nutritionist is of the opinion that summer bloating is real, and there may be a variety of causes for feeling bloated and uneasy in the summer. So, if having a bloated stomach makes life difficult? The recipe that follows may provide some solace.

Ingredients for a Homemade Summer Bloating Remedy: