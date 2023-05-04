Throwback to Krunal Pandya’s Amazing Workout Video That Wowed Us; Significance of Everyday Exercise

Krunal Pandya tweeted with a fire emoji and the words, “You can train anywhere you put your mind to". The Indian all-rounder can be seen in the video training and honing his bowling technique in front of his residence. The background music adds to the enjoyment of watching the video. Enjoy Enjaami is being performed by DJ Snake, real name William Grigahcine, and singer Dhee.

The video has received more than 1.2 lakh likes since it was posted. Additionally, it has received a tonne of comments from readers, including replies from his wife Pankhuri Sharma, his sister-in-law, and the wife of Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic, They both used fire emoticons in their responses to the video. Others who shared the same emoji did so as well. A few people also praised the soundtrack. One Instagram user commented, “He is fired up." “That song," said another.

Meanwhile, let’s explore a few advantages that regular exercise will bring to your lives, taking inspiration from Krunal Pandya:

Any form of daily movement, including exercise, dance lessons, walks or runs in the park nearby, counts as movement and has many advantages.

Regular exercise not only helps to build stronger muscles but also increases endurance. Your tissues receive oxygen and nutrients from it, and it also improves the efficiency of your cardiovascular system.

You have more energy to perform daily tasks better when your organs, such as your heart and lungs, are in good condition.

Most significantly, it supports long-term mobility and range of motion preservation across a variety of bodily joints.

Our ties to our bodies are strengthened through movement. It relieves tension, lets you express yourself, and produces endorphins. For many people, exercise serves as a stress reliever because of this.

Most of the time, a good workout will leave you feeling energised and improve your mood. Being a part of a fitness community may be a terrific way to network, create lasting friendships, and get support when you need it.

A typical advice for anyone wishing to work out would be to include basic movements like a squat, hinge, lunge, push, pull movement like a row, and a carry. These movements carry over into daily life and enhance routine tasks.

Now, what do you think of the video that Krunal Pandya shared?

