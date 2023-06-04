What Is the Impact of Kapha Dosha on Menstruation? Find Out Here

Every month, women go through a normal process called their period. For the sake of women’s health, periods should also be healthy. Girls today experience a variety of period-related issues because of their modern lifestyles, poor eating habits, and a host of other factors. Period irregularities, hormonal imbalances, changes in period flow, and many other things are among them. Hormones, diet, sleep, and stress all have an impact on periods, and the three doshas that are present in our bodies also have an impact on period health.
Anyone who is familiar with the Ayurvedic medical system is aware of how crucial it is for optimum health in Ayurveda to balance the three doshas in the body. Periods are impacted by the body’s vata, pitta, and kapha doshas. We shall discuss the impact of Kapha dosha on menstruation in this article today.
Nitika Kohli, an ayurvedic physician, posted this information on her Instagram page. Check it out right here:
Kapha dosha’s impact on periods:
- The flow of menstruation in women with an excess of Kapha dosha is neither too much nor too little. These women’s cycles, however, last a week or more.
- Blood is a light red colour rather than a deep shade of red. It might have mucous in it. Throughout the period, blood flows continually.
- Experiencing times of fatigue and weight. Women with a strong Kapha dosha tend to feel more sleepy throughout their periods.
- Women may experience constipation issues throughout their periods. Some women may experience loose movements during their period at the same time.
- Women who are dominated by the Kapha dosha may experience nausea or vomiting throughout their periods.
- During their periods, kapha dominant women could experience enlarged breasts. The lower leg may also experience some edoema.
- Period-related changes affect women emotionally as well as physically, making this a challenging time for them. Women with the kapha dosha experience emotional menstruation. gets upset over little issues or while thinking back on the past.
- Ayurveda advises women to monitor specific aspects of their menstrual cycle. Your menstruation is healthy if the blood is bright red, the bleeding lasts for around five days, there is no unpleasant smell emanating from the blood, and the blood flow is neither too much nor too little.
- A hormonal imbalance, on the other hand, is indicated by the presence of any additional discharge, mood swings, pains, cravings, or severe bleeding throughout the period.