WHO's Latest Guidelines: What is a Healthy Diet and How Much Fats, Carbohydrates, Fiber to Take?

With the aim to reduce the risk of unhealthy weight gain and diseases like type 2 diabetes, the World Health Organization (WHO) has revised its dietary guidance on total fat, saturated and trans-fat, and carbohydrates, based on the latest scientific evidence.

“The three new guidelines, ‘Saturated fatty acid and trans-fatty acid intake for adults and children,’ ‘Total fat intake for the prevention of unhealthy weight gain in adults and children,’ and ‘Carbohydrate intake for adults and children,’ contain recommendations that aim to reduce the risk of unhealthy weight gain and diet-related noncommunicable diseases, such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and certain types of cancer," the WHO said in a statement published on July 17.

For adults and children, WHO recommends limiting total fat intake to 30% or less of total energy intake, with the majority of fat consumed being unsaturated fatty acids. Saturated and trans-fatty acids should be limited to no more than 10% and 1% of total energy intake, respectively, from both industrially produced and ruminant animal sources.

Saturated fatty acids are found in fatty meat, dairy foods, and hard fats and oils like butter and coconut oil. Trans-fatty acids are present in baked and fried foods, pre-packaged snacks, and meat and dairy products from ruminant animals.

To promote good health, WHO advises replacing saturated and trans-fatty acids with nutrients like polyunsaturated fatty acids, monounsaturated fatty acids from plant sources, or carbohydrates from whole grains, vegetables, fruits, and pulses.

The new guidance also highlights the importance of carbohydrate quality. WHO recommends that carbohydrate intake for everyone aged 2 and older should primarily come from whole grains, vegetables, fruits, and pulses. Additionally, adults should consume at least 400 grams of vegetables and fruits and 25 grams of dietary fiber per day.

In first-time guidance for children and adolescents WHO suggests the following intakes of vegetables and fruits:

2–5 years old, at least 250 g per day

6–9 years old, at least 350 g per day

10 years or older, at least 400 g per day

And the following intakes of naturally occurring dietary fibre: