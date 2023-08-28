Health Study Links Night Shifts In Youth To Memory Decline In Later Years

Several studies have highlighted the difficulties faced by individuals working night shifts. Earlier, research has indicated that those who work during nighttime hours are more prone to problems related to their digestive system, back health, and lifestyle-related diseases. A new study has now claimed that individuals who engage in night shifts or work late at night could potentially be at a higher risk of developing memory-related disorders in middle age.

According to a DailyMail report, a recent study found that 79 per cent of individuals working night shifts struggled with memory-related problems in middle age. While prior research concentrated on the negative impacts of working from 9 a.m. to 5 pm, this new study sheds light on memory impairments. The study assessed 47,811 night shift employees, subjecting them to cognitive function tests.

Individuals working night shifts displayed a substantial 79 per cent increase in cognitive impairment rates compared to those exclusively engaged in day work. Additionally, those who had experienced night shifts during their longest job tenure showed a notable 53 per cent rise in such rates.