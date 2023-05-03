Health Tips: 3 Vegetables That Have More Protein Than Eggs

Meeting our daily protein requirements is crucial for maintaining good health, yet many people in India struggle to consume enough protein regularly. A lack of protein in the body can lead to deficiencies and the onset of various illnesses. Many believe that protein can only be obtained from eggs or non-vegetarian sources, but this is a misconception. Vegetarians can also obtain sufficient protein from green vegetables, some of which contain more protein than eggs. By incorporating even one of these protein-rich vegetables into your daily diet, you can ensure that your body has enough protein to stay healthy and avoid the risk of diseases. Read on to discover the top three green vegetables that are packed with protein.

Cauliflower- According to Health Shot, cauliflower and broccoli are high-protein green vegetables that contain more protein than eggs. The speciality of cauliflower is that it is very low in fat and calories. Therefore, it is very helpful in weight loss. Along with this, cauliflower is also rich in folate, magnesium, potassium, phosphorus, vitamin K and vitamin C, which help us in fighting even cancer.

Green peas- Green peas are not only a delicious addition to any meal, but they are also a great source of protein. In addition to their high protein content, green peas are also known to reduce body fat and cholesterol levels. These tiny green powerhouses are loaded with essential minerals like magnesium, copper, phosphorus, folate, zinc, iron and manganese, which can help reduce the risk of several diseases. Furthermore, green peas contain unique phytonutrients that have been shown to prevent colon cancer.

Spinach- Spinach is a nutritional powerhouse that offers an abundance of health benefits. This leafy green is the ultimate protein source among all green vegetables, as it is packed with amino acids that are essential for maintaining good health. It is the second most protein-rich vegetable overall. In addition to protein, spinach is also loaded with essential vitamins like Vitamin A, Vitamin K and Vitamin C, which help strengthen the immune system and improve eyesight.

