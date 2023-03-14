Home » Lifestyle » Health Tips: Women Over 50 Must Add These Vitamin-Rich Foods To Their Diet

Health Tips: Women Over 50 Must Add These Vitamin-Rich Foods To Their Diet

Our body does not produce vitamins on its own, and therefore, we need to consume specific food and drinks.

March 14, 2023

After the age of 50, most of us face a deficiency of Vitamin B6.
As we grow old, we face many health issues. Vitamin deficiency is quite common in women above the age of 50. Not having a vitamin-rich diet makes you physically weak, causing joint pains, bone fracturing, and psychological and neurological problems. Our body does not produce vitamins on its own. For this, we need to consume food and drinks rich in vitamins. According to Medical News Today, here are some essential vitamins, which women must consume to keep themselves healthy and young, even after 50.

Vitamin B12

Consuming foods rich in Vitamin B12 is considered the best source of energy. Including foods like dairy products, animal products, chicken, fish, egg, milk, meat and yeast in your diet, is recommended.

Vitamin D

Intake of Vitamin D supplements is also necessary for women above 50 years of age. This not only increases immunity but also helps fight depression, anxiety and fatigue. Dairy products, eggs and fish are considered the best sources of vitamin D. You can also sit outside in the sun for some time and absorb Vitamin D.

Vitamin B6

After the age of 50, most of us face a deficiency of Vitamin B6. To remain healthy and fit, it is necessary to consume foods rich in Vitamin B6. Carrots, spinach, banana, milk, chicken and kalonji are considered the best sources of vitamin B6.

Apart from vitamins, women must also add calcium-rich foods to their diet. They help strengthen your bones and reduce the chances of fracture. They must consume dairy products, dry fruits, seeds, fish, beans, cereals, pulses, green leafy vegetables, soybean and tofu to meet calcium deficiency.

