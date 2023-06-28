Healthy Alternatives To Satisfy Your Midnight Cravings

The persistent habit of sleeping late and binge-watching at night results in unrestricted midnight snacking. From sugary cookies and chips to chocolates, these are easily available in our homes, and hence we tend to nibble on them. Nutritionist Minacshi pointed out a few reasons why we indulge in late-night snacking. She said that our “mindless eating & boredom may be a reason for you to late-night snacks". She pointed out that such cravings also occur when we do not have any routine or we force ourselves into a strict diet and habits and are bound by restrictions.

She wrote, “The more you fuel your body and mind through the day, the lesser your chances of getting those snack attacks, late-night munchies, and cravings." Though, there can be a healthy snacking alternative that can satisfy your palate at these odd hours.

Here is a list of foods the nutritionist suggested: chia pudding, roasted chickpeas, puffed savoury, yoghurt, granola bars with sugar, nut butter with toast, eggs, nuts and seeds, dark dark chocolate.

While one can resort to healthy snacking options, this has the potential to disrupt nutrition, health, and well-being goals as well as the discipline we are trying to work on. Therefore, the nutritionist has also shared some effective tips to handle our cravings:

Firstly, she suggested that we identify the triggers, i.e., situations or moments that cause these cravings. Next, one needs to de-stress and unwind at the end of the day as well as workout and stay active.

The nutritionist mentioned that we should plan our meals in advance and include some form of protein in each. We need to make sure that we are not in the habit of skipping meals.