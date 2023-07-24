Healthy Digestive System To Reduced Risk Of Heart Diseases, Benefits Of Fibre-rich Foods

Fibre is highly beneficial for our health, just like vitamins and minerals are essential for our well-being. Understanding and incorporating the numerous benefits of fibre into our diets can lead to a nourishing and healthy lifestyle. Let’s delve into the advantages of fibre in our diet. Firstly, fibre aids in maintaining healthy bowel movements, effectively combating constipation. Specifically, psyllium fibre is particularly effective in treating this condition.

A diet rich in fibre also contributes to reducing the risk of haemorrhoids in the large intestine.

Certain fibre-rich foods, such as flax seeds, beans, oats, and oat bran, are known to lower cholesterol levels by reducing “bad" cholesterol or lipoprotein. Consequently, fibre intake also plays a role in reducing the risk of heart disease.

Studies, like the one published in the Journal of Diabetes Investigation in 2020, indicate that a higher fibre intake is associated with a decreased risk of Type 2 diabetes. Furthermore, fibre helps regulate blood sugar levels by slowing down sugar absorption in the bloodstream.

The presence of fibre in our diet fosters the growth of beneficial bacteria in the gut, promoting a healthier digestive system. Kelly Swanson, a professor of nutritional sciences at the University of Illinois, notes that adopting a fibre-rich diet can lead to noticeable improvements within a matter of days.

Additionally, research suggests that fibre intake reduces the risk of certain cancers, such as colorectal cancer and breast cancer. Whole grain fibre is associated with a decreased risk of colorectal cancer, while fruit fibre contributes to a lower risk of breast cancer.

Dietician Tanya Zuckerbrot explains that soluble fibre acts as a natural detox agent, absorbing potentially harmful compounds like excess estrogen and unhealthy fats before they can be absorbed by the body.