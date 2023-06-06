Healthy Lifestyle Reduces Mortality in Osteoarthritis Patients, Reveals Study

A disciplined and healthy lifestyle is believed to help minimise the risk of a variety of illnesses. A one-of-a-kind research, using information from the UK Biobank and US NHANES looked at the association between particular healthy lifestyle traits and the risk of both all-cause and cause-specific death among 104,142 osteoarthritis patients. The team mentioned that people with osteoarthritis, the most common form of arthritis, are more likely to fall ill than the overall population. However, there is no evidence of a link between a good lifestyle and mortality in osteoarthritis patients.

Therefore, a team set out to find out whether or not good lifestyle choices in people with osteoarthritis can reduce the chance of death. The study mentioned that this is the most prevalent type of arthritis, affecting around 7% of the global population, with an especially high prevalence among the elderly. Based on each person’s body mass index (BMI) and self-reported food, sleep length, physical activity, sedentary time, social connection, smoking, and alcohol consumption — all of which are known to be linked to health — the researchers assigned each person a score for their lifestyle.