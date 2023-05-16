Healthy Summer Treat: Easy Homemade Recipe And Health Benefits Of Sattu Ke Ladoo

As the scorching summer heat arrives, it’s crucial to keep our bodies hydrated and nourished. One traditional Indian summer treat that perfectly fits the bill is the delectable Sattu Ke Ladoo. Sattu, a powdered mixture of roasted chickpeas, is not only a refreshing and easy-to-make delicacy but also offers numerous health benefits. Let’s dive into the world of Sattu Ke Ladoo, learn how to make them at home, and explore the benefits they provide.

Here’s a simple recipe to make Sattu Ke Ladoo at home:

Ingredients required:

1 cup sattu flour (roasted chickpea flour)

1/2 cup powdered jaggery or sugar

1/4 cup ghee (clarified butter)

1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder

2 tablespoons chopped nuts (almonds, cashews, pistachios)

A pinch of salt

Method:

STEP 1: In a mixing bowl, combine the sattu flour, powdered jaggery (or sugar), cardamom powder, chopped nuts, and a pinch of salt.

STEP 2: Melt the ghee and add it to the mixture. Mix well until all the ingredients are combined.

STEP 3: Take small portions of the mixture and shape them into round ladoos by gently rolling them between your palms.

STEP 4: Repeat the process until all the mixture is used.

STEP 5: Allow the ladoos to cool and set for about 15-20 minutes. Sattu Ke Ladoos are ready to be savoured. Store them in an airtight container for later consumption.

Sattu Ke Ladoo: Health Benefits

1. Hydration and Cooling

Sattu is known for its cooling properties, making it an ideal treat for summer. It helps keep the body hydrated, preventing dehydration and heat strokes. Sattu also aids in maintaining electrolyte balance due to its high mineral content, including magnesium, calcium, and iron.

2. Digestive Health

This food item is an excellent source of dietary fiber, which aids in digestion and relieves constipation. It acts as a natural detoxifier, cleansing the digestive system and promoting regular bowel movements. Sattu also helps in soothing acidity and reducing bloating.

3. Energy Booster

Sattu is a rich source of protein, which provides a sustained release of energy. It keeps you feeling full for longer periods, reducing the urge to snack frequently. This makes Sattu Ke Ladoos an ideal snack option, especially during the summer months when appetite tends to decrease.

4. Nutritional Profile

Sattu contains essential nutrients such as iron, calcium, phosphorus, and B vitamins. These nutrients contribute to healthy bones, support the immune system, and promote overall well-being. Sattu also has a low glycemic index, making it suitable for individuals with diabetes or those aiming to manage their blood sugar levels.

5. Weight Management

Incorporating Sattu Ke Ladoos into your diet can aid in weight management. The high fiber and protein content helps in controlling hunger pangs and reducing calorie intake. Sattu also boosts metabolism, enabling the body to burn calories efficiently.