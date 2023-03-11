Heart Health After 60: Know Warning Signs and Symptoms

Older people are at a higher risk of suffering from cardiovascular diseases, stroke, coronary heart problems, or heart failure. These medical issues are major causes that result in causing disability, limiting physical activity, and eroding the quality of life of many who are above the age of 60. There are a number of factors to keep in mind like following a positive lifestyle, eating a balanced diet, and exercising regularly, among others to promote heart health. Here’s taking a quick look at how our heart undergoes change with time and warning signs that indicate you might need to seek medical help.

How does the heart changes with age?

With the increase in age, cholesterol, and fatty tissue may develop resulting in the body taking more time and energy to pump blood, thereby slowing down a person’s heart rate. Ageing causes changes in the blood vessel which can also cause an increase in the heart rate or create abnormal rhythms. One of the common age-related heart issues is called arrhythmias, which leads to a frequent slowed, fast, or irregular heartbeat that requires a person to install a pacemaker. As you age, the body also becomes sensitive to its sodium intake giving rise to issues like ankle or foot swelling or change in blood pressure.

Warning signs of a heart attack in older people?

Chest discomfort: Constant chest pain or discomfort that does not tend to go away easily or keep occurring be it while performing or simply resting can be a warning sign of cardiac arrest. This ache is also associated with feeling a burning or squeezing sensation in the chest. Upper body pain: Discomfort or pain in the upper body might be a warning symptom. The ache is generally felt in the arms, back, neck, or stomach area. Weakness: Shortness of breath, feeling unusually tired, dizzy, and lightheaded for no reason is also associated with a heart attack. Cardiovascular diseases can drain energy from the body making a person fatigued and nauseous.

Causes of a heart attack in older people

As ageing alters blood vessels, it reduces the heart’s ability to beat as fast as it could during younger days while experiencing stress or performing physical activities. Hardening or thinning of arteries can also result in blockage. It is reported that a majority of heart attacks in older people occur due to this blockage of coronary arteries. The pumping of the heart can also be affected if there’s a severe blood clot in the body.

How to prevent heart attack in older people?

Just simple lifestyle changes can work wonders in improving heart health. One of the major steps is to keep your body away from intoxicating substances like alcohol, cigarettes, and drugs. A sedentary lifestyle can give rise to multiple cardiovascular problems, which can be avoided with regular exercise. Just going for a simple jog or walking can help immensely. Besides exercise, one must also pay keen attention to having a healthy diet to keep your weight in check, along with the body’s cholesterol and blood pressure.

