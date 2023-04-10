Heat Can't Stop Love: How Indians Are Embracing Romance this Summer

“Summer & Love: How Indians Are Dodging the Heat With Love" is a phenomenon where many young couples in India are turning to love as a way to beat the scorching summer heat. This trend involves romantic activities such as going on long drives, picnics, and spending time together in cool places to escape the heat. With the rising temperatures, many Indians are finding creative ways to cope with the season, and this trend has become increasingly popular on social media platforms. The combination of summer and love has become a unique and popular way for couples in India to stay cool and enjoy their time together.

Ravi Mittal, Founder and CEO, QuackQuack says, “Among the approx. 250 million matches last month, we saw around 17% of daters opting for more night time activities like a night drive to avoid the scorching heat."

The mountains are calling- People from around India rush to hill stations during the summertime. 37% of couples from metros and smaller cities have planned and visited a hill station to beat the extreme summer heat in the last month, shows QuackQuack’s poll. It’s the perfect getaway for the hot summers. Water park dates- Old-fashioned dates in a restaurant or cafe are a thing of the past; Indian daters are now flocking to water parks, with 13% of daters having their 2nd and 3rd dates in one. Splashing around water is not only the perfect way to wind down this summer, but it also adds adventure and romance to budding relationships. Virtual concerts- It so happens that the summertime is full of concerts and music festivals; this sizzling summer, young Indian daters are opting for virtual shows with their matches. For people in the talking phase, it is the ideal option to connect while avoiding the summer heat. Two green thumbs- With Eco-dumping taking over the dating world, daters are getting more and more conscious of their surroundings. Environment-conscious couples are going on eco-dates and planting trees together; 17% of female daters between 20 and 25 are choosing to date under the cooling shades of trees while planting more to save the globe from the growing global warming.

