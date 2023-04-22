Trends :Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2023Akshaya Tritiya 2023Parshuram Jayanti 2023Earth Day 2023Heatwaves
Home » Lifestyle » Heatwave: Know The Difference Between Sun Poisoning And Sunburn

Heatwave: Know The Difference Between Sun Poisoning And Sunburn

You might be wondering if sunburn and sun poisoning are the same. These are two distinct conditions that occur as a result of overexposure to the sun's ultraviolet (UV) rays.

Advertisement

Published By: Navneet Vyasan

Trending Desk

Last Updated: April 22, 2023, 14:27 IST

Mumbai, India

Cover up with light-coloured, loose-fitting clothing, and wear a wide-brimmed hat to protect your face and neck from sun exposure. (AFP)
Cover up with light-coloured, loose-fitting clothing, and wear a wide-brimmed hat to protect your face and neck from sun exposure. (AFP)

In the summers, people usually suffer from various problems including sunburns, heatstroke, and sun poisoning. You might be wondering if sunburn and sun poisoning are the same. These are two distinct conditions that occur as a result of overexposure to the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) rays.

While they share some similar symptoms, such as redness and pain, they differ in their severity and systemic effects. Sunburn is a mild to moderate skin reaction that affects the top layer of the skin, causing redness, pain, and peeling. Sun poisoning is a more severe and systemic reaction that affects deeper layers of the skin and can cause blisters, fever, and other symptoms. It is important to keep an eye on the symptoms and treatment.

Symptoms of Sun Poisoning

Advertisement

  1. Redness and inflammation of the affected area of skin
  2. Pain, tenderness, and sensitivity to the touch
  3. Itching or burning sensations
  4. Blisters or peeling of the skin
  5. Swelling or edema of the affected area
  6. Headache, fever, and nausea
  7. Dehydration or shock in rare and severe cases.

Home Remedies to prevent sun poisoning:

  1. Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water and other hydrating fluids to prevent dehydration, which can increase the risk of sunburn.
  2. Wear protective clothing: Cover up with light-coloured, loose-fitting clothing, and wear a wide-brimmed hat to protect your face and neck from sun exposure.
  3. Use sunscreen: Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 to all exposed areas of skin, and reapply every two hours or after swimming or sweating.
  4. Stay in the shade: Seek out shade during peak sun hours, and avoid spending prolonged periods in direct sunlight.
  5. Cool compress: Apply a cool, damp towel or cloth to sunburned areas to soothe the skin and reduce inflammation.
  6. Aloe Vera: Apply aloe vera gel to sunburned skin to soothe and cool the skin. Keep in the refrigerator for an extra cooling effect.
  7. Stay indoors during peak sun hours: Avoid going outdoors during peak sun hours, which is usually between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
  8. Vitamin E: Eat foods rich in Vitamin E, such as almonds, spinach, and avocado. Vitamin E can help protect your skin from UV damage.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Navneet VyasanNavneet Vyasan, Senior Sub Editor at News18, writes passionately on city, art, c...Read More

  • Tags:
first published: April 22, 2023, 14:27 IST
last updated: April 22, 2023, 14:27 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Katrina Kaif Looks Beyond Gorgeous In Beautiful Anarkali Suit, Check Out The Diva's Most Stunning Ethnic Wear Moments

+8PHOTOS

Karan Johar, Dimple Kapadia, Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur Among Celebrities At Pamela Chopra's Prayer Meet