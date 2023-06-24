Here Is How Male Hormonal Imbalance And Reproductive Wellness Affect A Man's Social Life

For centuries nobody has ever dared to speak about a man’s hormonal issues or their reproductive wellness, it has always been a very hushed discussion. With us not discussing such topics, men around us have also shunned themselves in terms of having an opinion of these things.

It must be noted that male sexual problems and infertility are real and have emerged as significant concerns that extend beyond individual health issues. These conditions can have profound effects on relationships, family dynamics, and overall societal well-being. Let’s explore the broader implications of male sexual problems and infertility on society, shedding light on the potential social crisis they pose.

Dr. Lalitha Palle, Founder, and Director, ForMen, states, “Sexual problems in men, such as erectile dysfunction or decreased libido, can strain intimate relationships. Sexual dissatisfaction and the associated emotional distress can lead to increased relationship conflicts, decreased emotional connection, and reduced overall relationship satisfaction. These issues may contribute to higher rates of separation or divorce among affected couples."

She further added, “Male sexual problems can also have a detrimental impact on mental health. Experiencing difficulties in sexual performance or fertility can lead to feelings of inadequacy, low self-esteem, anxiety, and depression. These psychological issues can further exacerbate relationship problems and have broader implications for individuals’ overall well-being and quality of life."