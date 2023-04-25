Here Is Why You Should Be Using Rice Water As A Part Of Your Skincare Routine

For hundreds of years and across generations, millions of Asian households have used rice water for several things, including washing clothes to making it an essential part of one’s skincare regimen on a day-to-day basis. Before one judges the entire thought of including it in the skincare routine, it needs to be pointed out that this water that is left in excess after boiling the rice is packed with the goodness of Vitamin E and Vitamin B and several other antioxidents which makes it quite a valuable addition to one’s skincare routine.

By using rice water on your skin every 2-3 days, you will start noticing the difference on your skin- The nutrients present in the rice water will help to hydrate, brighten, and protect the skin from environmental stressors like pollution and harmful UV rays.

One of the major benefits of using rice water is the ability that it has to hydrate the skin. One bowl of rice water contains a high concentration of starches and amino acids, which helps to retain moisture in the skin, keeping it soft and supple. The hydrating properties of rice water also make it an excellent ingredient for people with dry or dehydrated skin.

Rice water is filled with antioxidants, which can help to protect the skin from free radicals and environmental damage. When we mention free radicals, we mean that those are unstable molecules that can damage skin cells and lead to premature aging. By incorporating rice water into your skincare routine, you can help to protect your skin from these harmful pollutants.

Another benefit of rice water is that it can brighten and even out skin tone without the obstruction of any other chemical substance. The vitamins and minerals in rice water help to reduce the appearance of dark spots and hyperpigmentation, leaving the skin looking brighter and more radiant. This makes it a great ingredient for people who are looking to improve the overall appearance of their skin.

