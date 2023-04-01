Home » Lifestyle » Here’s How Drinking Green Tea Daily May Help In Weight Loss

Here’s How Drinking Green Tea Daily May Help In Weight Loss

Green tea contains caffeine and catechin which are antioxidants. According to research, both these compounds can boost metabolism.

Green tea contains a type of flavonoid called caffeine and catechin.
Maintaining a healthy body weight is a big challenge these days. Due to the sedentary lifestyle and bad eating habits, most people gain weight quickly. Those who have jobs that do not require much manual labour may also end up gaining more weight. A large number of people prefer to have green tea for weight loss and the trend of drinking green tea is increasing rapidly.

Consuming green tea on a daily basis may help in reducing weight, but you should know how much green tea to take.

When our body converts food and liquid diet for energy, then this process is called metabolism. Green tea can prove to be helpful in reducing weight by making metabolism efficient. Green tea contains a type of flavonoid called caffeine and catechin, which is an antioxidant. According to studies, both these compounds can boost metabolism. Catechins may help break down extra fat, while both catechins and caffeine may increase the energy that the body requires. A study published in 2010 found that green tea containing catechins or caffeine can help in weight loss.

How many cups of green tea you should take daily?

According to research, 2 to 3 cups of green tea in a day is considered sufficient for weight loss. The quantity can be different from person to person. It depends on how much caffeine you consume daily and how your body’s metabolism is. There are many types of green tea, but all are not beneficial for weight loss. The least processed green tea could be more helpful for weight loss. Consuming green tea daily is generally considered safe, but patients with heart disease and blood pressure should consult a doctor before having green tea.

