Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death globally, taking an estimated 17.9 million lives each year. And Indians have a genetic propensity for it. Indians have a 3-4 times higher risk of developing heart disease than white Americans. Given this genetic predisposition, it becomes explicitly clear and important that we should manage risk factors for heart disease such as stress, obesity, smoking and drinking.

Age-Old Practices

“Adopting a life of holistic wellbeing, which means living a life of wellbeing in harmony with nature can help us, over time, minimize these risk factors and enhance our overall physical and mental wellbeing. How do we do this? By addressing our whole being and embracing wellbeing practices and tools (such as apps) to live our best lives. For example, practising meditation and mindfulness, eating a healthy diet, giving back to the community, taking care of the planet, and fostering social connections, all of these together can help us live with greater health and happiness," says Prakriti Poddar, Global head of Mental health and well-being, RoundGlass.

Several studies indicate that practising meditation and mindfulness have been proven to bring down the levels of stress hormones such as cortisol, adrenaline and norepinephrine, which accelerate heart rate and blood pressure leading to cardiovascular stress. Meditation also helps you sleep better. In some cases, it has been shown to improve the quality and duration of sleep as much as sleep medication. Focusing on Psychological Health

Managing stress levels can have multiple health benefits as high levels of stress can have a crippling effect on one’s physical and mental well-being. “Managing stress can also reduce or prevent heart disease. It is to be noted that negative psychological health or mental health is associated with an increased risk of heart disease and stroke. It has been one of the leading factors for heart attacks or strokes in people as young as 40, as we have seen recently. Therefore, positive psychological health is associated with a lower risk of heart disease and death. Stress, mental health, and your heart are connected to each other. It has been seen that stress contributes to poor health behaviours linked to increased risk of heart disease and stroke, such as smoking, drinking, overeating, unhealthy diet," says Dr Shuchin Bajaj, Founder and Director, Ujala Cygnus group of Hospitals. A healthy diet

Eating a healthy diet is the bedrock of good health. “Consuming locally grown produce, adopting sustainable cooking practices and eating mindfully can deeply nourish both your body and the mind. Being physically active and doing daily exercises such as yoga can elevate our wellbeing and health," adds Poddar. Physical inactivity is one of the nine risk factors for heart disease as identified by the landmark INTERHEART study. So, introduce plenty of movement in your life. It can be in the form of cardio exercises or yoga or both. In fact, the daily practice of yoga has been shown to improve lipid profile, reduce blood pressure, and enhance mental health. In all things you do, take care of your wellbeing, and make ‘you’ your priority. Regular check-ups

In addition, one should adopt regular check-ups and supervised health regimes for a healthy life. “Even if you are fit and fine, you should go for regular body check-ups or screenings to tackle any potential threat to your health or life. In the case of women, regular health screenings are more important including gynaecological screening tests like mammography, PAP smear, and pelvic exam. This makes regular health check-ups crucial to identify any early signs of health issues. Finding health issues in time means that your chances for effective treatment are increased," adds Bajaj.

Many heart conditions and their risk factors can go undetected if regular heart checks and health screenings are not performed. “Early health check-ups can help detect diseases earlier, reduce your chances of becoming ill, get the right treatment quickly, improve overall health, lower overall healthcare costs, and provide you with the most current medical information and cutting-edge technologies and practices," says Dr. Babina NM, Chief Medical Officer, Jindal Naturecure Institute, Bangalore. Heart Health

Routine heart checks and screenings give you the best chance of receiving the appropriate treatment and diagnosing underlying medical conditions as soon as possible. You can ensure that you are living a longer, healthier life by scheduling these health services on a regular basis. Go for seasonal produce

A nutritious, well-balanced diet can give the body the resources it needs while preventing sickness. Seasonal fruits and vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats should all be included in your regular diet. “Reduce your consumption of processed foods, saturated fats, and sweetened beverages. A quick approach to make sure you’re eating healthy is to fill your plate with fruits and veggies of various colours. It can help with the upkeep of good health and the avoidance of chronic illnesses," signs off Dr. Babina NM.

