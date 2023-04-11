Here's How To Protect Your Heart If You Are Diagnosed With Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) is a chronic condition that affects the gastrointestinal tract, causing inflammation and damage to the lining of the digestive system. It has two types - Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. IBD is not only limited to the gastrointestinal tract but can also have systemic effects on other parts of the body, including the heart. Studies have shown that individuals with IBD may have an increased risk of developing heart problems. The main reason why IBD affects the heart is due to the damage it causes to the inner lining of blood vessels, leading to the formation of plaque, which narrows the arteries and increases the risk of heart disease, heart attacks, and strokes.

Here are some points to keep in mind that will help you take utmost care of your heart when you have IBD:

Adopt a heart-healthy lifestyle: Eating a balanced diet, maintaining a healthy weight, engaging in regular physical activity, avoiding smoking and excessive alcohol consumption, and managing stress are important lifestyle factors that can promote heart health. Work with your healthcare team: Collaborate closely with your gastroenterologist and other healthcare providers to manage your IBD effectively. Regular check-ups, follow-up appointments, and adhering to prescribed medications and treatment plans can help reduce inflammation and minimise the impact of IBD on your overall health, including your heart. Monitor cardiovascular risk factors: Regularly monitor your blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and blood glucose levels. If you have any risk factors for heart disease, such as family history, diabetes, or high blood pressure, contact your doctor to manage these issues effectively. Be cautious regarding medications: Some medications used to manage IBD, such as corticosteroids and NSAIDs, can have adverse effects on the cardiovascular system. Follow your healthcare provider’s instructions for medication use and discuss any concerns or questions you may have regarding the potential cardiovascular risks or dosage. Manage stress: IBD can be stressful, and stress can adversely affect heart health. Practice ways to manage stress such as exercise, relaxation techniques, mindfulness, or talking to a therapist or counsellor to reduce its impact on your heart.

If you feel uneasiness, chest pain, or fatigue, rush to your doctor immediately.

