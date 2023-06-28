Here's How You Can Safely Dispose Of Unused, Expired Medicines

It is not uncommon to have a collection of unused or expired medicines. Whether it’s a forgotten prescription, over-the-counter medication that didn’t work for you, or simply a case of medications reaching their expiration date, it’s important to know how to properly dispose of them. Improper disposal can have serious consequences on public health, the environment, and even personal safety.

Follow these steps to safely and responsibly get rid of your unused or expired medicines.

Check Expiration Dates

Start by gathering all your medications and checking their expiration dates. Expired medications can be less effective or even harmful, so it’s important to identify and separate them from the rest.

If you’re not sure about the right disposal process for a particular medication, consult your pharmacist. They can provide you with the necessary guidance. Pharmacists can also assist in determining if any of your unused medications can be taken back.

One of the safest ways to dispose of unused or expired medicines is through authorized take-back programs. These programs are organized by pharmacies, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities. Individuals can drop off their medications for proper disposal. You can search online or contact a local pharmacy for local take-back programs.

It’s important to note that flushing unused or expired medications down the toilet should be avoided whenever possible. While once it used to be a common recommendation, it is now discouraged in most cases as it can have adverse effects on the environment and water supply. However, there are specific medications listed by the FDA that can be flushed. To know if your medicine is on the flush list, check the label or the patient information leaflet that comes with your medicine. Always remember, unless it is on the approved list, don’t flush your medicine.

If your medicine is not listed in the flush list, you can dispose of them in your household trash. However, it’s important to be careful to prevent accidental consumption or misuse. The FDA recommends mixing the medicine with something unappealing like dirt or used coffee beans. Afterwards, put the mixture in a sealed plastic bag before throwing it away.