IPL 2023: Fitness Mantra Of Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja And Other Indian Cricketers

The Indian Premier League is in full swing, with exciting matches keeping cricket fans on the edge of their seats daily. Every team is doing their best to lift the coveted trophy. More often than not, cricketers are seen hitting the gym if they are not practicing on the ground. From heavy training to an intense diet, there is a lot that goes into staying healthy and fit throughout matches. Take a look at how India icons like Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan are staying fit this IPL season.

Advertisement

Virat Kohli, the star player of Royal Challengers Bangalore, is known to be one of the fittest cricketers in the country. His exercise regimen consists of heavy cardio, push-ups, and other exercises. He also follows a strict diet. In a recent interview, Kohli had said that he does not choose deep-fried or spicy foods. He also joked that he could eat the same thing for close to six months. The commitment to his fitness truly shows in Virat Kohli’s performance in the IPL. The right-handed batter has proved his ability to score runs and take his team to victory time and again in this edition of the tournament.

Advertisement

Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan is very serious about his fitness. Along with intense training in the gym, the India opener opts for running, regular net sessions and yoga, as reported by NDTV. His daily training includes deadlifts, chest, back, and stretching exercises. Additionally, Dhawan also follows a balanced diet with a combination of fruits, carbs, and proteins. Under Dhawan, Punjab Kings have emerged to be a formidable side this season.

Advertisement

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravinder Jadeja considers staying healthy and fit a crucial part of achieving success in his game. As per an interview with Telegraph India, he focuses on running along and body weight training. He believes that it is important for any sportsman to make “good lifestyle a habit" and opt for “eating the right things, getting into a routine, and exercising the right way."

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here