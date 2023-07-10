Here's The Schedule Of India Couture Week 2023; Falguni Shane Peacock To Open

It’s raining couture this season! Bringing to the fore age-old craftsmanship seasoned with contemporary twists, is the most awaited fashion event of the year, the Hyundai India Couture Week.
Globally acclaimed and made their Cannes red carpet debut this year - Falguni Shane Peacock will kick off this season with the FDCI Opening Show.
All set to unfurl on July 25th, the 16th edition this year will showcase 16 shows with an impressive line up featuring top couturiers from the country including Anamika Khanna, Gaurav Gupta, Kunal Rawal, Suneet Varma, Tarun Tahiliani, Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, Shantnu & Nikhil, Rajesh Pratap Singh, Rimzim Dadu, Dolly J, RoseRoom by Isha, and JJ Valaya.
Speaking about what’s in store this year, Suni Sethi, FDCI Chairman, says, “FDCI brings its magnificent shows in the 16th edition of the Hyundai India Couture Week, which bring to the fore age-old craftsmanship sharpened to suit contemporary tastes. This year we have proudly announced our association with Reliance Brands Ltd., which will help accelerate and widen the proposition."
He further adds, “We are also continuing our long-standing relationship with Lotus Make-up as the Beauty Partner this season. With these exciting partnerships, this edition will be a treat to the discerning audience, bringing with it the timeless elegance that couture embodies. We look forward to a mesmerising showcasing by the leading couturiers of the country in this one-of-a-kind event."
Closing ICW 2023 on August 2, 2023 with the Hyundai Closing Show will be couturier Rahul Mishra, who recently showcased his Fall 2023 collection at Paris Haute Couture Week.
To be held at the pristine at the Taj Palace hotel, some of the shows will also be showcased at other offsite locations in the capital.The shows will be live-streamed on the FDCI’s digital platforms - Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and also the website.
JULY 25, 2023
FDCI OPENING SHOW | 8:30 PM
Falguni Shane Peacock | Venue: Durbar Hall, Taj Palace
JULY 26, 2023
RBL INAUGURAL SHOW
Ritu Kumar | 8:00 PM | Venue: Durbar Hall, Taj Palace
Suneet Verma | 9:30 PM | Venue: Shah Jehan Hall, Taj Palace
JULY 27, 2023
Varun Bahl | 8:00 PM | Venue: Durbar Hall, Taj Palace
Gaurav Gupta Couture | Venue: Offsite
JULY 28, 2023
Kunal Rawal | 8:00 PM | Venue: Shah Jehan Hall, Taj Palace
JJ Valaya | 9:30 PM | Venue: Offsite
JULY 29, 2023
Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna | 8:00 PM | Venue: Shah Jehan Hall, Taj Palace
Tarun Tahiliani | 9:30 PM | Venue: Durbar Hall, Taj Palace
JULY 30, 2023
Rimzim Dadu | 2:00 PM | Venue: Offsite
Anamkika Khanna | 8:00 PM | Venue: Durbar Hall, Taj Palace
JULY 31, 2023
Dolly J | 8:00 PM | Venue: Shah Jehan Hall, Taj Palace
PEARL ACADEMY PRESENTS
Shantnu & Nikhil | 9:30 PM | Venue: Durbar Hall, Taj Palace
AUGUST 1, 2023
LOTUS MAKE-UP SHOW
RoseRoom by Isha J | 8:00 PM | Venue: Shah Jehan Hall, Taj Palace
Pratap | 9:30 PM | Venue: Durbar Hall, Taj Palace
AUGUST 2, 2023
HYUNDAI CLOSING SHOW
Rahul Mishra | 8:00 PM | Venue: Offsite