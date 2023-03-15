Here’s What You Should Consider While Deciding Where To Stay In The Mountains

With the summer season knocking at the door, it’s time to plan out a refreshing getaway to beat the heat. The summer temperature and humidity in India are unbearable, but the hill stations come to our rescue. The incredible locations, set against scenic backdrops and a cool climate, are what we all need to calm our minds. The snow-clad peaks of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh seem like a welcoming relief from the scorching sun in the cities. But, the first thing that comes to our mind while planning a trip is finding suitable accommodation.

Here are a few things you should consider while deciding where to stay in the mountains-

Location

Look for hotels and stays that will give you a clear view of the mountain peaks. There is nothing more mesmerising than waking up to the view of snow-clad mountains. Check to see if your hotel is on Mall Road. At hill stations, Mall roads have become popular spots for tourists to roam around and enjoy the place. But, the entry of tourist cars or other vehicles is prohibited in this area at a certain time of the day. If you are arriving or departing from the hotel at this time, you might face a problem with respect to transportation.

Check for parking space

On weekends, many of us like to drive to these hill stations. Also, the difficult terrains force many travellers to book a tourist vehicle to go around the places. In that case, you have to leave your vehicle at the hotel or the guest house where you stay. Therefore, before booking your accommodation, check if the hotel has enough parking space for their guests.

Hot water supply and heaters

We do not want to shiver in the cold or fall sick during the trip. Ensure that your hotel provides a 24-hour hot water supply. If we must leave very early in the morning, we would want to ensure that hot water is available at that time. Also, the rooms should be adequately heated to give you the comfort and relaxation you are looking for.

Travel packages

It is ideal if your hotel has an in-house travel desk. It becomes difficult for tourists to check out all the places on their own. The travel desk will help you utilise your time better and also save you any extra costs. Even if you are stuck due to bad weather, they will ensure that you come back to your hotel safely.

Research

Before booking, always verify the details of the accommodation either online or by calling them. It is important to know about the exact location, how to commute and the facilities available at the chosen accommodation.

