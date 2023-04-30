Here’s Why Shah Rukh Khan is Wearing His X on His Sleeve

Nothing spells timeless style essentials better than a black jacket and who better than Shah Rukh Khan to embody this hallmark of classic cool?

Shah Rukh Khan teams up with son Aryan Khan for his luxury streetwear brand D’YAVOL. Flaunting the signature X on a classic black jacket, Shah Rukh Khan took to instagram and wrote: Wearing my X on my sleeve. @dyavol.x.Drop goes live on 30th April. Limited release.

Only at dyavolx.com (sic)."

The jacket accentuates subtle details, a sleek hoodie, and iconic red hand-painted X on the elbow. This limited-edition fashion statement is for those who make an individualistic attitude their calling card!

As the face of the brand, Shah Rukh Khan embodies the brand’s ethos of authenticity, fearlessness, and uncompromising quality. In his inimitable style, he brings the grunge yet luxurious street pieces to the forefront of fashion like never before. “I am happy to be associated with the wonderfully gritty brand that Aryan, Leti [Blagoeva] and Bunty [Singh] have created. The passion, determination and creativity that defines D’YAVOL X, are all traits that resonate with me deeply. I look forward to amplifying the brand message for an audience that wants to celebrate individuality and intrepid style", expressed Shah Rukh Khan.

With fewer than a hundred pieces available per style, the drop which will be available on April 30th offers a coveted insight into the real life fashion aesthetics of Shah Rukh and Aryan Khan, both noted for their distinctive personal style. Designed with relentless attention to detail, each garment is underpinned by luxury materials and precise tailoring, adding unexpected, even whimsical flourishes to create an irreverent statement.

Sharing insights about the brand’s journey and what to expect, Aryan Khan, shares, “D’YAVOL X is the culmination of a creative journey that our highly talented design team and I embarked on with a singular vision to combine uncompromising quality, edgy design, and a fresh interpretation of luxury codes."

Speaking about the future of the brand, Aryan further adds, “Our limited-edition drops across the year will reinforce the exclusive, unexpected, unconventional, and sophisticated experience that the brand stands for."

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, stars Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan have also been spotted wearing outfits, featuring the iconic hand painted red X.

