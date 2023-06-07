Here's Why You Must Avoid Cooking Shelled Eggs In A Microwave

A TikTok user recently made news after a viral egg hack she attempted went horribly wrong. The 37-year-old was in “absolute agony" when the egg hack went horribly wrong.

The egg exploded “like a fountain" and burned the right side of her face when she picked a spoon to check if it is cooked, according to independent.com.uk.

She said, “I really don’t want anyone else to go through what I went through because it’s trending on TikTok…It was the most dangerous thing I’d ever experienced. For me, it was a terrible experience. I was in excruciating pain. When I inserted the chilly spoon, it erupted like a fountain and scalded me. I washed my face and then had to ask a friend to watch my daughter so I could go to A&E (hospital)."

She remembered boiling the kettle, half-filling the cup with water, adding salt and the egg, and microwaving it for a minute. She said that it wasn’t done, so she cooked it for another minute. She washed her face for 20 minutes after it happened. However, the burning sensation lasted for almost 12 hours.