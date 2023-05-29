Here’s Why You Should Avoid These 4 Foods On An Empty Stomach

Breakfast is the most important meal as it keeps you energised for the entire day. Many people find it quite confusing to decide on what is called a perfect breakfast. While some people take the time to prepare a nutrient-rich meal for themselves, others simply grab whatever is convenient and easily available. Then there are people who simply refrain from eating anything at all. Getting the breakfast wrong might make you drowsy and have a negative impact on your metabolism.

To help us further, nutritionist Neha Sahaya has listed a few things we should not consume on an empty stomach.

As per the nutritionist, these four food items should be strictly avoided:

Honey in lemon water

You read that right. While most people believe it is best to burn excess fat, the expert mentioned that this might actually cause more harm than good. She explained that honey has a higher glycemic index and more calories than sugar. Finding pure honey without any additions is challenging, and the majority of honey available in the market comes mixed with sugar syrup. Taking honey on an empty stomach could raise blood sugar levels, which may lead to more consumption of food through the day.

We all think that it’s a good habit to have a bowl of fruits first thing in the morning, but the nutritionist advises to avoid it. She mentioned that, compared to other foods, these digest quite quickly and it will leave you hungry again within an hour. She also cautioned that, when eaten on an empty stomach, some citrus fruits might cause acidity.

No matter how energising these might feel, the expert explained that they can trigger stomach acids, which might upset your stomach and cause digestive problems if you consume them on an empty stomach.

Your blood sugar will rise after a sweet breakfast and drop even faster, leaving you feeling low on energy and even craving more for carbohydrates.

Neha Sahaya added that one should opt for a savoury breakfast that helps maintain blood sugar levels. When you have a protein and fat-rich meal, your hunger is lessened throughout the day, and you don’t get hungry before lunch.

Further, she suggested that one should always begin the day with fat (nuts, avocado, ghee, or seeds) other than protein-rich items to create the ideal balance.