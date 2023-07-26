Here's Why You Should Tailor Your Own Workout Routine Based On Your Lifestyle, Expert Weighs In

Navigating the abundance of fitness trends, intense routines, and exercise manuals can be overwhelming. However, it’s important to keep in mind that any amount of exercise is beneficial.

“There is no fixed formula if you should workout 30 minutes, 60 minutes, 6 days a week, or 4 days a week – It all comes down to you and your individual routine!" says Miten Kakaiya, fitness and wellness coach at Miten Says Fitness.

To truly succeed in your fitness endeavours and maintain a consistent routine, it is essential to have a personalized workout plan that caters to your unique lifestyle, habits, preferences, and choices. Customization is paramount in maximizing your fitness journey. Let’s delve into the reasons why this is so crucial.

