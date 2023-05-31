Hina Khan Looks Absolutely Regal In A Bright Pink Anarkali Set, See Photos

Hina Khan recently took to her social media accounts to post pictures of herself donning a resplendent anarkali kurti in a captivating bright pink hue. The ethereal attire boasted a deep, alluring neckline that exuded confidence, while the full-length churidaar sleeves added a touch of sophistication. The kurti’s intricate golden thread embroidery and exquisite sequin embellishments were a testament to the craftsmanship and attention to detail.

The flowy silhouette, accentuated by a cinched detail under the bust, showcased Hina’s graceful aura, while the matching palazzo pants with their flared silhouette added a sense of fluidity and grace to her ensemble. To complete the ensemble’s grandeur, Hina adorned herself with a gold thread-embroidered dupatta, beautifully enhancing the overall regal appeal.

See pictures-

Embracing a fusion of tradition and contemporary style, Hina’s choice of accessories further elevated her look. The Kolhapuri-style block heels not only provided a touch of cultural flair but also added a comfortable yet fashionable element to her attire.

Adorned with statement rings that dazzled with every movement, Hina’s hands exuded an air of sophistication. A gold and Kundan choker necklace, adorned with exquisite ruby gem embellishments, graced her neckline, capturing attention and adding a touch of royalty to her appearance.

Her centre-parted open wavy locks cascaded effortlessly, framing her face with a touch of enchantment. The bold black eyeliner highlighted her expressive eyes, while the nude lip shade complemented her natural beauty. Subtle yet captivating, the eye shadow enhanced her gaze, while rouged cheeks added a youthful and vibrant glow to her complexion.

A dewy base gave her skin a radiant and luminous finish, perfectly accentuated by mascara-laden lashes that drew attention to her mesmerizing eyes. Finally, feathered brows added an element of refinement and symmetry, completing the captivating makeup look.