Hina Khan Oozes Hotness as She Poses Topless in a Bathtub; See Photos

Hina Khan is a charming and fearless Indian actress who has starred in a number of Bollywood films, TV series, and web series. She is renowned for her roles as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Akshara in Star Plus’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The gorgeous Hina Khan also took part in the reality TV competitions Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss 11, where she finished as the runner up in each one. She had her acting debut in the 2020 Bollywood film Hacked, and since then, she has been in other films and web series, including Unlock, Wishlist, Lines, Damaged 2, and others. She is a complete diva with a killer sense of style.

Check out some of her stunning poses from a recent picture shoot wearing bodysuits and corsets:

Hina Khan chose a bodysuit from Hunkemöller India for her first appearance. Her curves were totally highlighted by the bodysuit, which is a very stunning lavender tone, giving her a very angular and sultry aspect. Hina is seen standing for the photo with her side profile, and you must admit that she really pulled off the complete outfit. She kept her hair loose and only wore a set of earrings, some shimmering blush, and well-coated eyes with mascara as far as accessories and make-up went.

Hina revealed nothing except a hair towel covering her wet, damp hair for the second glance while sitting in a bathtub. In two photos taken of her while she was in the bathtub, Tina pulled off the extremely sensual look by playing with bubbles and posing gorgeously for the camera. She is seen with a large golden loop earring and very minimal cosmetics on her face, including nude lipstick, shimmer blush, and eyeshadow. Hina is sporting earrings from Ethnic Andaz that are just gorgeous.

One of the most beautiful photographs from the photo shoot is Hina wearing a brown blazer from Zabella official with a black corset. In terms of the colour scheme of the garment as well as the makeup, which is done in lustrous brown nude lipstick and a very nude makeup on the face, this style totally conveys a bossy yet extremely elegant image of Hina. Hina has definitely given this outfit a 10 out of 10 because she kept her hair open and wavy, which complemented the overall ensemble brilliantly on her. Hina’s pair of Saint G shiny black boots are what really complete this ensemble. This overall appearance is undoubtedly the greatest from the entire photo shoot.