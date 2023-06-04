Hina Khan Shines Brighter Than Sun In A Yellow Pantsuit; Pics

Hina Khan continues to mesmerise fans with her impeccable fashion sense, solidifying her status as a true fashion icon. Her style choices are consistently captivating and serve as inspiration for her devoted fan base. With a seamless blend of elegance and contemporary trends, Hina effortlessly sets new fashion standards. In a recent photoshoot, she graced the camera in a stunning ensemble—an eye-catching vibrant yellow pantsuit paired with a stylish bralette set, leaving fans in awe. Hina’s Instagram caption, a simple yellow heart, perfectly complements the vibrant energy of her outfit and exudes her infectious positivity.

The photoshoot showcases Hina Khan in an exquisite ensemble sourced from the prestigious designer clothing label Nirmooha. The standout pieces from their Matrix collection are the Lemon Yellow Oversized Blazer and Pants, adorned with meticulously hand-embroidered tassel fringes. This captivating look undeniably qualifies as a fabulous addition to any party wardrobe this season. Hina’s fashion choices, once again, prove her ability to effortlessly make a statement and leave a lasting impression on the fashion world.

Check out her alluring pictures:

Under the expert guidance of celebrity stylist Sameer Katariya, Hina Khan’s lemon yellow blazer turns a true standout. The blazer showcases notch lapel collars, an open front, full-length sleeves, padded shoulders, and a relaxed oversized silhouette, creating a fashion-forward look. Adding a touch of elegance, the blazer is embellished with hand-embroidered tassel details on one side and features a single-button closure. It perfectly combines sophistication with contemporary flair.

Complementing the blazer, Hina pairs it with matching pants that are equally eye-catching. The pants boast tassel adornments on the front, enhancing their trendy and chic appeal. With an oversized flared silhouette and a high-rise waistline, they effortlessly elevate the ensemble to new heights of fashion. Together, the blazer and pants create a harmonious and stylish look, showcasing Hina’s impeccable fashion choices and her ability to embrace unique and fashionable designs.

To accessorize, Hina selects a layered shimmering necklace that adds a touch of glamour, along with a blue sapphire ring and completes the look with high heels that elevate her overall style.

Advertisement

Her makeup look continues with rouged cheeks, adding a natural flush of colour to her complexion. A dewy base provides a fresh and radiant glow, while a beaming highlighter accentuates her features and imparts a luminous sheen. Hina’s choice of makeup harmoniously blends with her overall aesthetic, enhancing her beauty and complementing the vibrancy of her outfit.

What do you think of her latest look?