Hina Khan Soaks Up The Sun In Style, Flaunts Curves in Shorts And One-Shoulder Top

Hina Khan, known for her impeccable fashion sense, has emerged as a style icon in the entertainment industry. With her charismatic personality and stunning looks, she captivates the audience with her fashion choices. The actress is often seen donning vibrant colours, bold prints, and unique silhouettes, pushing the boundaries of conventional fashion.

From ethereal traditional ensembles to chic contemporary outfits, Hina effortlessly carries every look with grace and panache. Just yesterday, Hina wore a one-shoulder printed top and paired it with distressed shorts, and effortlessly posed for the camera.

With an Instagram post, Hina Khan delighted her fans by sharing pictures exuding pure summer vibes. Accompanied by a blue heart emoji, Hina’s stunning snapshots showcased her basking in the sun while donning an indigo-blue one-shoulder top. The eye-catching top came with a full-length sleeve and a delightful floral pattern adorned in shades of pink, green, and blue. The top accentuated her figure with its peplum silhouette, while a ribbon tie cinched her waist elegantly. Pleats on the hem added an extra touch of charm to the ensemble.

Advertisement

Take a look at the pictures here:

Advertisement

Complementing the vibrant top, Hina paired it with white denim shorts that boasted a high-rise waist and an edgy distressed design. The bodycon fitting of the shorts showcased her enviable curves while exuding a chic and summery appeal. To complete her picturesque look, Hina wore tinted sunglasses, a stylish ring, and dainty earrings. Hair swept back, flawless dewy makeup, a captivating mauve lip shade, and impeccably groomed eyebrows completed her look.

Hina Khan isn’t just a style icon in Western wear, but her traditional looks are equally inspiring. Recently, she wowed everyone in a cyan blue anarkali kurta adorned with intricate gota, mirror, and thread embroidery.