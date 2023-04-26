Hina Khan's Kashmir Diaries Ft. Shikaras, The Dal Lake And Fashion Goals

Hina Khan celebrated Eid recently in the mesmerising Kashmir Valley. The Bigg Boss 11 star chose to spend the festive occasion in the scenic region. Hina has been sharing snippets of her vacation on Instagram. In her most recent post, The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 fame made the most of her shikara ride on the Dal Lake. As usual, Hina looked gorgeous in an embroidered suit set. She posted the pictures with a caption, “This time was like a therapy, my Shikara and Dal Lake. Eternally captivated by the rawness of this place."

In the pictures, Hina can be seen lounging on a boat and soaking up the early morning rays. The actress was wearing a colour-coordinated green suit.

The highlights of Hina’s kurta were the heavy gold embroidery, full-length sleeves, gota patti work on the trimmings, and sequin embellishments. The kurta also featured a round neckline with a v-cut. She carefully paired the kurta with straight-fitting palazzo trousers and a light dupatta with modest gota patti embroidery on the borders. To accessorise her outfit, Hina Khan went with rings, jhumkas, and beige strappy block heels.

To complete her look, Hina went for a sleek ponytail, soft eye shadow, mascara on the lashes and rouged cheeks. She opted for a brick-toned lip colour, a dewy complexion and light contouring.

Hina also shared a video where she is seen taking a ride in the shikara. “Kashmir is the place “where mountains touch the sky and lakes reflect the heavens,"" the actress wrote.

Earlier, Hina Khan shared a special wish for her fans on the occasion of Eid. She posted pictures of herself wearing an elegant Anarkali suit against the backdrop of a scenic view. “Kashmir ki kali celebrating Eid in Jannat-e-Kashmir. Eid Mubarak, Everyone," Hina wrote.

Hina’s festive outfit consisted of a pink georgette dupatta with patti border accents, straight-fit trousers, and an embroidered Anarkali kurta set in golden fabric. To enhance her ethnic look, the actress chose jhumkas and single-toed beige juttis.

Hina kept her hair up in a half-updo. For her makeup, she went with darker brows, mauve lip colour, mascara, a dewy base, and subtle eye shadow.

