Hindu New Year 2023: Vikram Samvat 2080 History, Significance, Wishes and Quotes to Share

HINDU NEW YEAR 2023: Hindu New Year, also known as Vikram Samvat, is a significant event celebrated by millions of Hindus worldwide. This year, Hindu New Year falls on March 22. The festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm and traditional fervor across India. It is a time for new beginnings, launch of new ventures, and renewed optimism. The festival has its roots in ancient Hindu mythology and traditions.

The day is celebrated differently in different parts of the country, but the underlying message remains the same - to welcome the New Year with positivity and optimism.

Vikram Samvat: History

According to legend, Vikramaditya, the revered king of Ujjain, liberated his people from the rule of the Sakas and started Vikram Samvat 2068 years ago.

Vikram Samvat is the traditional calendar used in India by all Hindus and generally it is 57 years ahead of the Gregorian calendar. This year it will be Vikram Samvat 2080.

The Hindu New Year or Vikram Samvat is celebrated on the first day of the Shukla Paksha of the Chaitra month and is considered mathematically accurate. In many states the Hindu New Year also begins from the first day of the Hindu month of Baishakh.

However, there are differing opinions among Indian scholars regarding the Hindu New Year.

Vikram Samvat: Significance

The Hindu New Year or Vikram Samvat is a significant occasion for many Hindus and is celebrated across India. The Hindu New Year typically falls in late March or early April of the Gregorian calendar. It marks the beginning of a new year in the traditional Hindu lunar calendar and is considered a time for new beginnings, fresh starts, and the renewal of relationships.

The festival is celebrated with various rituals and customs, including cleaning homes, preparing feasts, and offering prayers to the deities. Many people also exchange gifts and greetings with their loved ones during this time. In addition to being a time of cultural and religious significance, the Hindu New Year also marks the beginning of the new harvest season in many parts of India.

Vikram Samvat 2080: Wishes and Quotes

Starting this New Year, may God bless you with immense power and strength to fulfill all your dreams and make it big in life! I wish all the happiness and prosperity remain unchanged in the new year. Happy Hindu New Year. I hope this new year fulfills all the dreams in your life that you have wished for. Happy Hindu New Year. It’s another year with lots of positive thoughts and hopes. May all your dreams come true this year. Happy Hindu New Year. New Year marks the start of a new journey for everyone, may this New Year journey be very fruitful for you and your family! Happy New Year! May New Year’s lamps’ divine and beautiful lights illuminate and brighten your life with nothing but success, peace, and prosperity. Happy Hindu New Year! May the lamps light up your house and heart and bless you throughout the year. Tons of love! – Happy Vikram Samvat!

